Freeman Health donates hospital beds to Franklin Tech nursing program

Freeman Health System donates some excess medical equipment to the Joplin School District.

The hospital recently purchased some new hospital beds, so two existing models that are no longer needed were donated to the Franklin Tech practical nursing program.

Franklin Tech RN Katie Bozarth says two of the four beds used by students in the program no longer worked properly and needed to be replaced.

As soon as she put that word out, Bozarth says Freeman came to the rescue.

“The cost of a bed can be anywhere from $2,500 and up, then the delivery of the same bed can be about equal to that,” Bozarth explained.

“Freeman is very interested in assisting with the education of future nurses because we know they are our future,” added Freeman Nursing Resources Director Amber Kinder.

Bozarth says the cost and delivery of two new beds can run as much as $12,000.