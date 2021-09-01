Freeman gives briefing on the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody infusions for COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local medical experts are highlighting the impact of infusion therapy to protect the health of COVID patients.

The outpatient treatment involves using monoclonal antibodies to prevent serious complications for the patients most at risk.

That can include those with diabetes, cardio-vascular disease, hypertension, or a suppressed immune system.

The infusion is given within the first ten days of testing positive and shows strong results to reduce COVID symptoms.

“Effective, about keeping people out of the hospital. And really prolonging, well improving their outcomes data shows that it’s about 81% effective about decreasing your hospitalization,” said Dr. Dennis Estep, Freeman Chief Med. Ofc.

Freeman initially was able to use the monoclonal antibody treatment for about 50 patients a week — but has since increased that number to 75.