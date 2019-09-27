Freeman gives back to nurses with appreciation dinner

“We really appreciate what our nurses do,” explained Freeman VP of Nursing Services April Bennett. “Our entire nursing staff, they’re absolutely amazing. They provide exceptional care to our patients.”

Freeman Health System held the Fouth Annual “Celebrating Freeman Nurses” red carpet event Thursday evening. This event was created to show appreciation to all the nurses that work in Freeman facilities.

“We’ll actually have a nationally-acclaimed speaker that is coming in,” Bennet continued. “He’s a comedian and entertainer, so he will be our main presenter tonight. We will also be offering the Spirit of Nursing awards to six honorees tonight, so we have, I believe it was 79 nominees that were selected.”

The Celebrating Freeman Nurses event is also a fundraiser to support medical professionals who want to continue their education.

“We also raise money for our Nursing Education Fund, so it goes to a really great cause. All of the donations and sponsors from tonight go to that fund and throughout the year, we’re able to give that back to the nurses through scholarships if they want to advance their education or obtain a specialty certification,” said Bennett.

One nurse has worked with Freeman Health System for years and says she can’t see herself working anywhere else.

“They’ve treated me well,” explained Freeman nurse Sandy Haskins. “Freeman is a great company to work for. They make sure that you get the education you need to do your job, so you have your skillset that you need.”

Sandy was also nominated for a spirit of nursing award and is grateful for her supportive staff.

“It feels wonderful,” Haskins added. “It’s awesome to know your coworkers think that you go above and beyond to provide the services to our patients that they need.”

Haskins adds for all nurses who are just starting out, strive to be the greatest nurse you can be and continue to put the patient’s care at the forefront of your day.

Freeman Health System hopes to raise $60,000 for the Nursing Education Fund by the end of the event.