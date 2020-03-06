Freeman Finalist for 2019 Foster G. McGaw Prize

JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Health System is one of four hospitals in the nation to be acknowledged for its ongoing efforts to improve the health and well-being of everyone in its communities. The award is the Foster G. McGaw Prize, which uniquely showcases the relationship between a hospital and its community. It was founded by the Baxter Allegiance Foundation and the American Hospital Association in 1986.

“We are honored to be among the four finalists for actively measuring and prioritizing the health needs of the communities we serve,” says Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker. “From our frontline staff and volunteers, to the senior executives and board, we are passionate in our commitment to ‘walk the talk’ as ambassadors for community partnerships that yield measurable health gains and superior healthcare.”

The goal of the Prize program is to publicize the innovative ways in which all the finalist healthcare organizations serve their communities to enhance community wellness. Based on its annual community health needs assessments, Freeman Health System was recognized for five areas, including Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, Freeman Advantage, Pre-Adult Transitional Housing (PATH), Turnaround Ranch and the Student Volunteer Futures Program. The health system will receive $10,000 toward programs that further these goals.

“These five services and programs are just a few of the ways Freeman continues to coordinate initiatives for community well-being, health protection and promotion that extend beyond excellent clinical care,” says Baker. “We are so honored that the American Hospital Association has recognized our community health improvement model as a way to improve health and well-being of a community like ours.”

Paula Baker will receive an award and recognition at the annual meeting of the American Hospital Association in Washington, DC, on April 2