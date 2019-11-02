Freeman expo educates on diabetes for national awareness week

JOPLIN, Mo.–November 4th through the 10th is National Diabetes Education Week.

And, Freeman Health System honored the occasion with its annual diabetes expo Friday morning. The goal of the event is to encourage people with the disease to learn how to self manage their condition through a combination of medication and healthy living.

“The last few years, technology in diabetes has been what’s new–continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, but also there’s a lot of new medications on the market,” explained Freeman Diabetes Program Coordinator Susan Pittman.

This marks the 11th year for the annual event.