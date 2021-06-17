Freeman East Caregiver support group held a seminar today

JOPLIN, MO – The Freeman Health System Caregiver Support Group held a seminar today at Freeman East.

Many family caregivers face struggles with taking care of loved ones that suffer from dementia, or other behavioral issues.

So, home instead client care manager Laura Land touched on personal care tips to help take care of those who need it in the comfort of their home, and not have to send them to a nursing home.

Those tips include how to help them bathe, eat, and more.

“If we can take the stress off of that family care giver, that would encourage them to keep that loved one at home longer as well, instead of looking at immediate placement where they might not be able to see their loved ones in a facility due to COVID restrictions and lock downs.” Says Land.

Land adds that a lot of caregivers feel like they’re alone, but it’s important for them to know that there’s always people who can help.