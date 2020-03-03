Freeman celebrates Read Across America Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital wants to foster a love of reading among young people.

Freeman Hospital West was the location for a Read Across America event for kids today.

Read Across America Day is observed on or near March the second in conjunction with the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

President and C.E.O. Paula Baker was one of several members of the Freeman team reading Dr. Seuss books to the children.

“Physicians and executive team like myself will be reading Dr. Suess books to the children, we think that’s a very important way to impart to them the importance of reading because that’s gonna be vital to them in whatever career they select ultimately,” said Baker.

Some freeman doctors also read to students as part of the event.

Baker says it’s also a good opportunity to let kids know that going to the hospital isn’t always a bad thing for them to experience.

