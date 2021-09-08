Freeman asks public to practice pandemic safety in briefing on pandemic issues

JOPLIN, Mo. — Health officials are asking for community assistance as the four states approaches Flu season.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Freeman Health System advised the public to get their Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to help lessen the current strain on the medical system.

Currently more than 90 percent of COVID cases at freeman concern the Delta variant

Officials say Flu cases were significantly down in 20-20 from previous year. Doctors say this is likely due to masking and social distancing protocols that were in place.

“I would really like to see the numbers stay low this year, we already have enough patients in ICU who already have a lot of pulmonary distress so if we could avoid that I feel that would be fantastic,” said Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Health System DO.

“We’re hovering right around 40 with a couple of patients on a ventilator. We are continuing to test a lot of patients and have about a 20 percent positivity rate,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO.

Officials at Freeman say the best line of defense against the Flu and COVID-19 is vaccination, hand hygiene, masking and social distancing.