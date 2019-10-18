Freeman and Crowder team up to provide world-class training for nursing students

Freeman Health System announces a new partnership with Crowder College.

Ten students were chosen from Crowder College to be integrated into Freeman Health System’s clinical setting. The program allows students to not only receive hands-on experiences, but become Freeman employees.

Students will be paid for the clinical hours they complete as well as receive the credit they need to graduate from Crowder College.

The program offers students the practical experience they will need, to get an entry-level nursing job.

“They’re just not in one area and they rotate through those 10 required shifts so at the end, they can get a really good feel for what area of expertise they would like to go into,” explained MAry Frerer with Freeman.

The students involved in the program will graduate in December 2019.