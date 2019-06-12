Freeman Advantage members get outside to experience nature

An area organization invited Seniors to get back to nature.

Members of Freeman Advantage took a short road trip away from their usual meeting place to the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin. The day included a brief history on the property and person it’s named after, a short lesson on bird identification, a bird watching hike, and finally fishing. Some of the seniors brought family members with them for the event.

“Granddaughter and grandson Olivia and Anthony, and we just want to get them out of the video games, let them learn about nature and birds,” says Steven Bressie, Freeman Advantage Member.

Freeman Advantage is a wellness program for older adults that offers monthly education sessions, social activities and travel opportunities.

