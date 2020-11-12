Freedom of Flight Museum holding veterans event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Freedom of Flight Museum is having a military aviation experience for veterans.

Veterans from any age and their families are welcomed to take a tour. They have exhibits on the Doolittle Raiders, the Tuskegee Airmen, and Joplin’s part in protecting our nation during the Cold War. There’s an Aerospace Science and Technology Center where you can look at missiles, radios and navigation devices.

The tour is free and can be a guided or self-guided experience.

Ernie Trumbly, Freedom of Flight Museum Curator, said, “We have so many things here that are so rare in aviation history so I just hope they enjoy it here enjoy having the museum here in Joplin area and in the Joplin region because we don’t have anything like this around here.”

The museum is at the General Aviation Terminal at the Joplin Regional Airport.