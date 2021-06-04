Free vaccines are now being offered for weddings in Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, KS – A facility in Southeast Kansas is getting wedding friendly when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The “Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas” in Pittsburg has started administrating the shots to wedding parties.

Traditionally, the summer months are busy with nuptials, not to mention ceremonies, planned for 2020, that had to be rescheduled for this year.

The health center will provide the service 30 days before a wedding, free of charge.

“We just felt it was an opportunity to serve our community for those brides that feel that it’s important for vaccinations, we can be there to provide vaccines for their guests and that way they can be assured that they have a COVID free wedding.” Says Dawn McNay, CHCSEK Director of Development.

To participate, call 620-240-5683.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.