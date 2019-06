MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Health Department is giving out free Tetanus shots for people affected by Sunday’s flooding in Anderson, Noel and Lanagan.

If you are cleaning up after flooding, you need to be current on your Tetanus vaccination. -McDonald County Health Department

The vaccine is free and officials will come to you to administer the vaccine.

Call or text 417-389-0847 to let the Health Department know your location