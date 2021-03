MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo — Ozark Community Hospital will offer free sports physicals for local student athletes in McDonald County.

There are two opportunities. One will be on March 20th — the other is on April 17th. Both days run from from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There is no appointment necessary to be checked. It will be held at the Ozark Community Hospital located at the Pineville Medical Clinic — 5265 South Business Highway 71.