MIAMI, OK – Free sports physicals will be available beginning next week in Miami.

From August 11th through the 17th, the Ottawa County Health Department will offer walk-in exams to youngsters.

A mobile unit will be set-up on the parking lot of First Christian Church on North Main Street.

The hours are 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m., but officials will break for lunch between 12:00n and 1:00p.m.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.