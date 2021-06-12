Free shots of the Moderna Vaccine were offered at a walk-in clinic Saturday at the Joplin Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is helping the community get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Free shots of the Moderna Vaccine were offered at a walk-in clinic Saturday for anyone 18 and older.

Both first and second shots were available for individuals.

Luke Blevins, Reference Assistant, Joplin Public Library, says, “We’re always happy to partner with the health department or any other non-profit organization to provide a space for community engagement.”

According to the Missouri Department of Health, 45% of Joplin residents have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For all of Jasper County, that number is just over 22%, while just over 19% of Newton County residents have received at least their first shot of the vaccine.