Free Market Physician hopes to increase access to health care

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you don’t have or can’t offered health insurance there is a easier way to see a physician.

Free Market Physician is a direct primary care clinic where you pay a monthly membership fee and get access to the physician 24/7 via call, text and email. Adult members pay $70 per month and for children the price is $30 per month.

That includes unlimited office visits. Access to wholesale medicine and labs, and if you can’t leave your home to go to an appointment, you can contact your physician from home through a video call.

Joseph Sheppard, Free Market Physician Doctor, said, “We would love to see this model of health care embraced more widely, clinics like ours are popping up all over the country and we would hope to see more physicians embrace this and we hope to make medical care more affordable for a lot of people that it’s not affordable for right now.”

The clinic is currently accepting new patients at their new location at 408 E 32nd Suite 7, and if you are interested in scheduling an appointment or learn more about their services, follow the link below.

https://www.freemarketphysicians.com/