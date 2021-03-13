Free instructional class put on by Ozark Nursery of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — There was an opportunity for local gardeners to learn about planting roses Saturday.

Ozark Nursery of Joplin, Owner, Gayl Navarro held a free instructional class where she taught about the basics of rose gardening and the different types of roses.

She also explained how to spot a diseased plant, how to plant, prune, feed, and explained the different types of bug repellants that wouldn’t harm your rose garden.

Once the class was over, participants had the option to purchase different types of bare root roses.

Gayl Navarro, Owner, says, “I think it was well attended, and it was a good class uh a lot of questions I think a lot of people left a lot more comfortable with their knowledge and their–and their rose.”

