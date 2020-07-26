Free Ice cream in Joplin for the next 14 days

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Missouri ice cream business is supplying smiles one scoop at a time.

The Ice Cream Factory is based out of Eldon, Missouri and they are setting out for the next 14 days to deliver free ice cream to different communities.

The idea came to their owners after seeing how upset coronavirus was making everyone.

Now they taking their 10 top selling flavors on the road, in hopes of making others smile.

Shannon Imler, Owner, the Ice Cream Factory, says, “They absolutely love it. It’s really awesome

seeing families come up and everybody is so excited because a lot of people have followed us on

Facebook but they have never gotten the opportunity to try our ice cream so it’s not only cool to get

to try ice cream, they get to try our ice cream.”

The ice cream is free of charge.

The ice cream factory will be in the Four State area until tomorrow.

For a look at their schedule to get your free scoop, we have a link to their Facebook page post here