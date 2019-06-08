Free fishing days across Missouri this weekend

MISSOURI - If you've wanted to go fishing but don't have a permit, or don't know how, this weekend is the perfect time to get out on the water with your family and friends.

This Saturday and Sunday are free fishing days across the State of Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation says you won't need permits or daily tags for the weekend.

In Southwest Missouri, popular fishing spots include Shoal Creek, Center Creek, Spring River, and the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area.

In Carthage, Kellogg Lake has just been freshly stocked for a free kids fishing event from 9 to noon Saturday, and after noon it will be open to the public.

"We want to get more people engaged in fishing and outdoors, spending time with family. Because if you learn to enjoy something, you learn to love it and then you'll also learn to protect it so it'll be here for future generations," says Kevin Badgley, Missouri Department of Conservation.

If you want to keep any fish you catch, be sure to identify if its species and length meets the Department of Conservation's requirements before taking them home.

For that information, plus a list of local bodies of water, download the MDC fishing app.