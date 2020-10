BARTON COUNTY — Free community Covid-19 testing will be offered in Lamar next week.

Testing will be done on October 22 in the cash savers parking lot–located at 1201 East 12th street.

Testing will run from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M.

You must register before getting tested.

You can do so by calling 877-435-8411 or you can register through a link we posted on our website here