Free Christmas concert helps spread Christmas cheer around local community

JOPLIN, Mo. — One local church teams up with area musicians for a free Christmas concert.

This year is the first year The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel put on Light the World, a free community concert.

Community members saw performances from Divisi Chamber Chorus, Joplin High School’s Strolling Strings Orchestra, and several other vocalists.

The musicians played a variety of holiday music catered to people of all ages.

Heather Boekweg, Organizer of Light the World, says, “I feel like for me, the best expression of the Christmas spirit is through playing. I personally play the piano and have been playing since I was 5 years old, and I just love it, and I think it’s just so wonderful I can share my talents and gifts with other people. And help them feel what I feel during Christmas.”

Boekweg adds with this years success, she hopes the free community Christmas concert can continue for many years to come.

She also hopes they can partner with other churches next year.