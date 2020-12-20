Frank’s Lounge celebrates their 50th year

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Frank’s Lounge is celebrating 50 years in Joplin.

The business was destroyed in the 2011 Joplin Tornado and was rebuilt five months later from the ground up.

The owner says the community is part of the reason they have stayed in business so long.

Judy Petty, Owner of Frank’s Lounge, says, “This is one big family. We have pool tournaments and we have karaoke and people come in for all of this and they’re just like family. That’s how you survive. Its just a building without the people so people make the Frank’s Lounge.”

To celebrate their anniversary Frank’s had Ghetto Tacos during the day and now they’re holding a casino night.