Franklin Technology Center is proposing expanding its Early Childhood Program to the Joplin School Board

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials at Franklin Tech in Joplin are looking to grow a popular program.

FTC is hoping to expand its early childhood program. Through the program, high school students can earn an early childhood certificate.

“90% of a child’s brain is built before they are five years old. So we are really setting the foundation. And we need people who are trained in knowing what that looks like,” said Ashlee Horton, FTC Early Childhood Professions Instructor.

Franklin Technology Center is hoping to expand its early childhood program for high school juniors and seniors.

“Our program is really focused on learning about what makes a great teacher and how that specifically applies to an early childhood setting. Teaching even a three or four year old is so much different than teaching a first or second grade classroom. This program helps them see what this looks like in an early childhood setting,” said Horton.

FTC wants to hire a second instructor and move the senior program into the Joplin Early Childhood Center.

“With this early childhood expansion, we are hoping to allow for the seniors to take a little more ownership. Our hope is that they would be able to take the lead in the lesson plan and looking at data and all the other aspects we may not see when the kids are not here,” said Horton.

FTC was approved for two grants to buy materials and supplies for the expansion. Tuesday night, the Joplin School Board will be voting on this proposal.

“This would be a huge benefit if we get this classroom approved because they would be running the program. They would have first hand experience of how to run an early childhood classroom, plan lessons and manage the students,” said Mindy St. Clair, Director of Joplin Early Childhood Center.

Tuesday night, the Joplin School Board will consider this proposal. If it passes, the expansion could be implemented by January.