Franklin Tech to get upgrades thanks to CARES funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Franklin Technology Center adult education is getting major upgrades.

FTC is getting a new simulation lab and simulation manikin. It’s part of a grant from the CARES Act for Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Katie Bozarth, Practical Nursing Coordinator, said, “With this simulation lab we will be able to conduct everything from the patient to the meds to the med cart and everything will match up together.”

Construction is underway on the new simulation lab at the Franklin Technology Center Adult Education. The lab is being fully funded by a grant for coronavirus relief called the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The school is building the lab so every student can get hands on training during the pandemic.

Penny Williams, Assistant Director of Post Secondary Education for FTC, said, “They all needed something because our long term care facility had closed. Our hospitals they reduced the number of students that can go in and do our rotations. So students can only learn we felt so much with software on the computer. So how best to learn on the actual simulation type lab.”

FTC will have a hospital room along with a life-like manikin that has a pulse and breathes. Teachers can manipulate the manikin and change its condition so students can have real life responses.

“The student would have to make judgements based on their decisions. It gives them the real life experience of caring for a person that is in a safe environment. They can’t actually kill a manikin,” said Bozarth.

The simulation lab is moving forward after the Joplin Board of Education approved the plans Tuesday night.

“I think its exciting we are going to experience something different. I think its going to enhance learning especially for those who want hands on learning experience. FTC is a great place to do that.”

FTC says the manikins will have a geriatric skin so students can learn how to care for elderly patients. They hope to complete the project in the next few months.