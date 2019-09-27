Franklin Tech senior honored for winning national trade competition

Franklin Technology Center senior Jack Carter won silver at the Skills USA National Championship last year, competing against 6,000 other students.

SkillsUSA is an organization for industry leaders, teachers, and students to network together through events and competitions.

And after the second place win, Jack has received multiple full-ride college scholarship opportunities, as well as full-time job offers.

“It was a really good experience just getting to meet all the other kids from across the country,” Carter explained. “We’re all doing the same thing, even though we’re from all different parts of the world. We’re all there for the same reason. We get to network together and see what we’re all about.”

Jack plans on finishing high school in December, and then wants to join the air force reserve at the start of the year. After that, he plans to start college next fall.