Franklin Tech Instructor to be recognized for efforts to help foster children

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Franklin Tech Center Instructor is being recognized for his efforts in the community.

Lorin Curtis will be receiving the Community Service Award at the Missouri Association of Career and Technical Education Conference this Summer.

His work in bringing The Christmas of Hope fundraiser to life earned him this recognition.

The fundraiser helps give foster children Christmas gifts.

Lorin Curtis, Franklin Technology Center, said, “A child or a Joplin high school student or anybody gets pulled from their home right before Christmas, it just broke my heart. And I thought, I don’t think I can be a foster parent, but I thought this was just another way I could get involved with it.”

Since the program started a few years ago, it has generated about $10,000 for foster kids.

The Joplin School District helped get the program started, however Curtis hopes other districts join in as well.