Franklin Tech Adult Ed moves to Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – A set of adult education classes has officially moved off the Missouri Southern campus and into Downtown Joplin.

The Franklin Tech Adult Ed is getting ready for its first semester at 810 South Wall Street. They’re now located on the first floor of the Memorial Education Center, with newly renovated classrooms and labs for practical nursing, surgery technology and medical assistant.

“We’ve come home. We were, we were kind of separate entity out by ourselves. Now we’re right, right in the middle of everything. Right in the hub.” Penny Williams, FTC Adult Ed

The new campus will hold an open house later this week.

That’s this Thursday, July 18th from 5 pm to 8 pm at 8th and Wall.