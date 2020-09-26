Franklin Teach Instructor recognized for excellence

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Franklin Tech Teacher gets a special award.

Dave Rockers has been named the Missouri Association Career Technology Education Director of The Year.

It’s presented every year to a Missouri Administrator from the the Missouri Council for Career and Technical Education Administrators.

The ACTE awards recognize excellence and dedication in the field of career and technical education.

Rockers started out at Crowder College in 1998 and was there for six years before starting out as a CTE Administrator at Franklin Tech.

Dave Rockers, Director Franklin Technology Center, said, “It’s just a real honor and this has been a dream position for me whenever I got into administration it was to be in a career in technical education administrator and a tech school and I wouldn’t want to be any where else.”

Rockers has been the CTE Administrator at Franklin Tech for 23 years.