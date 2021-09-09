“Frank the Christmas Gargoyle” amasses huge following and donations despite neighbor’s opposition

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — In tonight’s dose of good news…

An Ohio porch gargoyle has made quite the impact on Miami Valley charities — raising more than $330,000.

“Frank the Christmas Gargoyle” sits on Denise Starr’s front porch. Within the past year, the statue has gained quite a following.

It’s also caused a bit of trouble with her neighbor — who sent her a note — complaining about Frank. The Miami Valley’s best-known gargoyle is heading back to class.

“That is a current fundraiser for Crayons to classrooms,” said Denise Starr, Owner of Frank the Gargoyle

…And he comes with a lesson for a certain someone.

“Without her it wouldn’t be what it is,” said Starr.

Frank the Gargoyle’s claim to fame came around Christmas time. Denise Starr’s neighbor, who she calls “Karen,” sent her a note complaining about Frank.

“She wanted me to put Frank in the garage, out of sight because she thought he was unsightly and wasn’t keeping with the Christmas spirit and festive,” said Denise Starr, Owner of Frank the Gargoyle.

So Denise decked out Frank and the entire porch.

Her display went viral on social media and people started donating to the Dayton Foodbank in Frank’s name… Raising $50K in a matter of days.

“I don’t know that she necessarily appreciates the whole thing but you know she’s part of it. She’s part of the reason why it became so popular,” said Starr.

To date, Frank has raised more than $330,000 and it’s not just for the Dayton Foodbank — but for a variety of different charities.

“The Cincinnati Zoo, that was the most fun for me. I had been in contact with a t-shirt company in Cincinnati…and they started putting out the t-shirts that raised money for the Cincinnati Zoo,” said Starr.

To thank Denise, the zoo even gave her a baby Fiona statue to go along with Frank…Something else Karen doesn’t like.

“She does not like hippos, no,” said Starr.

Decorating for other holidays…”Karen” has managed to complain about other things.

“She complained a lot at Easter time. She had made a comment on a note that she hoped I get ants because I had Peeps out there,” said Starr.

And despite those nasty notes…Denise wrote “Karen” a thank you.

“I found it ripped up in pieces back on the porch a few days later,” said Starr.

And while that probably will be the last “thank you” Denise will send to her, she won’t be stopping the displays anytime soon.

“We’ve got plans for the fall. You know, Halloween’s going to be big you know because he’s a gargoyle and Halloween is kind of his jam,” said Starr.

We can’t wait, Denise. I’m sure “Karen” can’t wait either…

Kelley King, 2 News — working for you.