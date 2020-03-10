Frank Fletcher Toyota in Joplin presents two checks in Southeast Kansas

GALENA, Ks. — An area car dealership is doing it’s part to preserve local history.

Frank Fletcher Toyota in Joplin presented two checks in Southeast Kansas today.

The first went to the Galena Mining and Historical Museum.

Then across the parking lot they gave another check to the Galena Volunteer Fire Department.

In all, the checks totaled $4,500.

Jim Adams, General Manager, Fletcher Toyota, said, “Each year for the last five years we’ve gave away somewhere between $60,000 – 80,000 a year to grass roots programs that usually don’t get touched that much.”

The giveaways coincide with the start of Toyota’s annual ‘Let’s Go Places’ community campaign.