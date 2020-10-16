Frank Fletcher Toyota donates $2,000 to MSSU theatre production

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business donates funds to support an MSSU theatrical production.

Frank Fletcher Toyota is giving Missouri Southern $2,000. The money will help the costs associated with the musical called “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allen Poe.”

That includes rights to perform the show, props, scenery, and costumes – something dealership workers are excited about.

Jim Adams, Fletcher Toyota, said, “To support grassroots organizations and Missouri Southern State is a big part of our community. And we’re heavily involved both the arts and literacy.”

Erick Wolfe, MSSU Theater, said, “I mean it pretty much helps cover our entire cost of the musical. It underwrites us and allows us to perform more shows with the budget cuts and everything going on nationwide.”

Nevermore will be performed in the days leading up to Halloween, but the audience is limited to campus members. MSSU is working to add an option for a wider audience through a live stream of one of the performances.