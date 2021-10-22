Frank Fletcher Subaru Joplin partners with Humane Society to promote adoption program to customers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local car dealer is doing its part to help four legged friends find forever homes.

Frank Fletcher is promoting animal adoptions for the next few weeks. Georgia Turner says it’s an annual commitment the company makes to the Joplin Humane Society as well as other animal shelters.

She says they’ve had volunteers with the shelter bring over some of their animals to get customers thinking about coming home with more than just a new vehicle.

“October is annually Subaru’s, Subaru Loves Pets event at all of our stores, at all of our retailers, and we give away um, little toys to our customers who have pets or who buy a car,” said Georgia Turner, Encore Specialist, Frank Fletcher Subaru.

Turner says the dealership will also donate several new parent kits to area animal shelters to give to people who adopt pets to take home with them.