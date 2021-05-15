NEWTON COUNTY– Camp in Newton County is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

This weekend the Frank Childress Scout Reservation is celebrating sixty years.

Saturday, the camp welcomed visitors from the Four States on their 180 acre location.

The camp is used for scout training and serves kids in kindergarten up to 21-years old.

Eric Degruson, Properties Committee Chairman, says, “Camping is an important part of the program for the youngest kids because it gets them out there gets them a little bit out of their comfort zone. And it teaches them some outdoor skills self reliance, leadership and those are just a few things they can learn from the outdoor program.”

To celebrate its 60th anniversary the camp had food trucks, a trading post and fishing.

For more information for a reservation call 417-883-1636