Foxberry Terrace hosts parade for nursing home residents

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Nursing home residents and family members took advantage of the warm weather on Saturday with a social distancing parade.

Cars filled the Foxberry Terrace parking lot Saturday afternoon, all to show their loved ones support during this time.

The nursing home has had to put restrictions on visitors due to COVID-19.

So Saturday was all about getting to see family members, just in a different way.

Bonnie James, resident at Foxberry Terrace, says, “There were signs, there were balloons, but of course, [the biggest] impression was my son in his pick-up driving the pick-up through with all of the family here in the back. So, that made my day.”

Stephanie Miller, Executive Director at Foxberry Terrace, adds, “You can see them laughing and smiling, and it’s just bringing some joy into their day.”

More than 20 cars honked their way through the parade.

The Carthage VFW made it out to show their support as well as the Carterville Police.