Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers making and giving away sanitizer

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas distillery is answering the call of duty amid the spread of covid-19, shifting some of its efforts toward the production of sanitizer.

Fox Trail Distillery is producing hand and surface sanitizer with alcohol distilled at its facility in Rogers.

The company will make the sanitizer available free at its retail store on March 19-21 from 4 pm to 9 pm. Supplies are limited to one per customer.

“The strength and resilience of a community is emboldened when we all do our part, contributing what we can, for the greater good of the whole. Here at the Distillery, spirits are our passion. We feel lucky to have the capacity to contribute in a meaningful and valuable way,” the distillery wrote on Facebook.

Fox Trail Distillery is located at 2121 S. Bellview Road in Rogers.