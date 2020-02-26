Four suspects charged and sentenced for home invasion in Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Four suspects from Parsons were charged and sentenced in Crawford County on February 26th, 2020 for a home invasion that occurred in Pittsburgh.

Kylee Beachner plead guilty to one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated intimidation of a witness. She was sentenced to 48 months in prison, 36 months of parole, and ordered to register as a violent offender.

Malik Robinson plead guilty to one count of Robbery and was sentenced to 36 months in prison and 24 months of parole.

Jeremy Stringfellow plead guilty to one count of Robbery and will be sentenced March 20th.

Daelon Hendricks plead to one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Intimidation of a witness. His sentencing is scheduled for March 3th , but will possibly be continued from that date due to a conflict.

