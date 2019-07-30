Four States voters head to the polls next week for local election

Four states voters will have some decisions to make next week including a couple of city finance questions.

The City of Nevada is asking for a half cent sales tax to pay off bonds on the Nevada Regional Medical Center. That tax will be retired when the bonds are retired.

The City of Jasper wants $1 million in bonds to upgrade the sewer system to reduce ammonia levels in the water.

Across the state line, there are races for Parsons City Commissioner, Fort Scott City Commissioner and school board members for USD 234.

City of Parsons City Commissioner Race

Verlyn W. Bolinger

Leland Crooks

Kevin Cruse

Jonna Gabbert

Sontana “Tana” Johnson

Braden D. Lett

Brady Magner

Ryan Robertson

Jeffrey Wayne Stammer

Eric Patrick Strait

Fort Scott City Commission Race

Cheryl L. Adamson

Harold (Pete) Allen

Kevin “Skitch” Allen

Cynthia Bartelsmeyer

Casey Bolden

Tracy Dancer

Bobby Duncan

Bob Farmer

Josh Jones

Deb McCoy

Diana Morriss

Jeanie Parker

Lindsey Watts

Matthew Wells

USD 234 School Board Member Race

Kellye Barrows

Joe Foulk Sr.

Michael J. Hoyt

Josh Jones

Aaron Judy

We will bring you election night results on August 6th.