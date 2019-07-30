Four States voters head to the polls next week for local election

Four states voters will have some decisions to make next week including a couple of city finance questions.
The City of Nevada is asking for a half cent sales tax to pay off bonds on the Nevada Regional Medical Center. That tax will be retired when the bonds are retired.
The City of Jasper wants $1 million in bonds to upgrade the sewer system to reduce ammonia levels in the water.
Across the state line, there are races for Parsons City Commissioner, Fort Scott City Commissioner and school board members for USD 234.
City of Parsons City Commissioner Race
- Verlyn W. Bolinger
- Leland Crooks
- Kevin Cruse
- Jonna Gabbert
- Sontana “Tana” Johnson
- Braden D. Lett
- Brady Magner
- Ryan Robertson
- Jeffrey Wayne Stammer
- Eric Patrick Strait
Fort Scott City Commission Race
- Cheryl L. Adamson
- Harold (Pete) Allen
- Kevin “Skitch” Allen
- Cynthia Bartelsmeyer
- Casey Bolden
- Tracy Dancer
- Bobby Duncan
- Bob Farmer
- Josh Jones
- Deb McCoy
- Diana Morriss
- Jeanie Parker
- Lindsey Watts
- Matthew Wells
USD 234 School Board Member Race
- Kellye Barrows
- Joe Foulk Sr.
- Michael J. Hoyt
- Josh Jones
- Aaron Judy
We will bring you election night results on August 6th.