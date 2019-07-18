Four States ranks in top 10 for least expensive states to live

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you’ve sold or bought a house in the Joplin area lately, you know how much farther your money goes here than in other housing markets across the U.S. Now the entire country knows that too.

Each year, CNBC rates the top U.S. states for business. The report found that Joplin is home to the lowest real estate prices in the country. Realtor Mary Plunkett has worked in the market for more than a decade and says this is the strongest sellers market she’s ever seen.

Mary Plunkett, Keller Williams Realty

“It seems like the homes from $80,000 to $150,000 fly off the market pretty quickly, our houses are very affordable in all the price ranges and because of that we have a lot of people from out of state that are moving here.”

Plunkett says she also has a growing number of investors from out of state buying homes for property management purposes.