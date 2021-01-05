Four States ranked highly in extreme weather

FOUR STATE AREA — Snow one day, 60 degrees the next, and then severe storms the day after that.

Those are the weather possibilities in the four states from one week to another. According to the website Filterbuy, those factors have combined to make Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri in the top ten when it comes to the most extreme weather. Missouri ranks 10th on list, followed by Oklahoma at 8th, and Kansas in the 6th spot. Only Arkansas is outside that group, coming in at 22nd.

Factors included in that list includes all time high as well as low temperatures, tornadoes, and all time 24 hour period of rain and snow.