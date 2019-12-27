Four States man returns from piloting balloon rides in the Serengeti

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local man is returning to the Four States after spending the past six months exploring Africa.

Shane Robinson spent the better half of last year flying in Tanzania.

Robinson was giving hot air balloon rides through Serengeti National Park.

He says he has been flying for 30 years and he’s used to seeing some very cool places.

But going from Joplin to the Serengeti has been something special.

Shane Robinson, Balloon Pilot, said, “Cause you never know what you’re going to see, you don’t want to miss out on anything. So we would see lions most of the time, most days. Elephants most days. It was rare but you would occasionally see cheetahs and leopards, but just something neat everyday. It’s such an amazing place.”

Robinson also says he spent those six months living inside a tent.

He says lions, buffalo, and elephants would come right up to the tent at night.