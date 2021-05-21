Four States Farm Show back after pandemic hiatus

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) – Hundreds of people are making their way to Pittsburg this weekend.

The Four States Farm Show is a welcomed return after the show was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

While the world seemed to stop, farmers and ranchers did not.

They worked hard, and, thanks to the farm show, they now have a little relief.

“A lot of stuff is hard to get, repairs, machinery, a lot of it’s hard to get,” says Bill Quinn, Chanute Resident.

Like Quinn, many farmers and ranchers across the country faced obstacles when the pandemic started.

“COVID has interrupted the supply chain, farmers, ranchers, everybody across the country are having trouble getting product,” says Lance Markley, Four States Farm Show Coordinator.

“It was a hard time to sell cows because places were not processing, there was a Tyson plant that burned and other things like that,” says William Cook, Joplin Resident.

Their equipment became their biggest problem.

Costs began to skyrocket, making it a struggle whenever someone needed to replace or upgrade their tools.

“Steel prices doubled, about everything got so high you can’t hardly afford anything anymore,” says Quinn.

A year later, the situation has gotten better.

Operations are returning to normal, and, thanks to events like the Four States Farm Show, people are able to find cheaper products.

“The show gives them the opportunity to see more vendors, more companies in three days time than they could driving cross the country for a year,” says Markley.

“Things are real interesting to see, we got some good ideas about making some things at home that we see is done here,” says Dave Marple, Buffalo Resident.

Because farms and ranches don’t stop, even in the middle of a pandemic.

“We feed cattle everyday, and have calves in the spring and we continue on. Nothing ever changed there, we still had to do it everyday,” says Marple.

The Four States Farm Show will continue through the weekend.

By moving to Pittsburg State University, organizers are able to bring 800 vendors to the region.