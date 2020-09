OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, plans to file legislation later this fall that will classify any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member as a hate crime.

Under current state statute, malicious crimes with specific intent to incite or produce imminent violence directed against a person based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability are prohibited.