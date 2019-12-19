Four State Printing Co. gathers items for SWMO dog rescue

ANDERSON, Mo.–A local printing company is collecting goods to help a volunteer-based dog rescue.

Four State Printing Company is gathering blankets, bedding and food for the dogs at “I’m Your Huckleberry Rescue and Adoption” in McDonald County.

The organization saves dogs in Newton and McDonald County.

Clean towels or blankets to keep the dogs warm during the cold season and dog food of any kind are especially needed.

An average of 20 to 40 dogs are fostered at any given time.

“We’re a very small non-profit,” explained Paula Phillips with the rescue. “Our funding comes all from donations and winter time is a real hard time for animals because just like us, the cold weather it takes more food, more blankets, more shelter.”

“Not everybody can do everything–the fostering and donations and I just kind of thought this would be a good way for Four State Printing and myself to be able to give back,” added Tammy Clark with Four State Printing Company.

If you would like to donate dog blankets or food, you can drop them off at Four State Printing Company at 721 Industrial Park in Anderson.