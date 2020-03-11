Four State nursing homes restricting visitors due to COVID-19 concerns

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Multiple long-term care facilities in the Four State region are restricting visitors and non-essential vendors.

According to Jeff Bell, Administrator of Granby House in Granby, MO. they are following the recommendations put forth by the CMS, as well.

We have put in place restrictions on all visitors and non-essential vendors at this time in order to protect our residents who are among the most vulnerable to the virus. Jeff Bell, Granby House Administrator

McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo. is following the recommendations of the CDC and CMS and partnering is with Emergency Management and Health Department to have a continuous line of communication. Administrator, Susan Woods, said that they are taking extra precautions and have intervention plans in place, in part with the input from the Emergency Resident Council.

Visitors can expect to be stopped in the entryway by double doors and asked to fill out a questionnaire that asks whether they have traveled abroad, been ill in the last several weeks or been near anyone who has been ill. Once cleared, visitors will be given hand sanitizer prior to being admitted into the facility.

Tonya Johnson, of Medicalodges of Pittsburg, states they are also screening visitors at the door and will continue to follow the CMS recommendations until further notice.

Most of the facilities state that family members can stay up-to-date on the status of the restrictions through the respective facility’s website or social media pages.

The facilities are taking an abundance of caution until the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updates their guidelines.