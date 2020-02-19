Four State Farm Show moving to new location

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The 2020 Four State Farm Show is moving to a new location.

At a press conference Tuesday it was announced that the farm show will now be held on Pittsburg State University’s campus at the Robert W. Plaster Center.

The show has signed a multi-year contract with the university to host the event to make it more enjoyable for years to come.

For nearly 36 years, the farm show was held on a farm, but representatives say it was time for a change.

Organizers say the previous location had no facility for indoor booths, but the Plaster Center has the capacity for more than 400 exhibit spaces.

David Toland, Kansas Secretary of Commerce, said, “This is a big deal for Southeast Kansas and for the state as a whole to make sure that the Four State Farm Show will continue to be in our state and we think that coming to campus is going to present tremendous opportunities to grow the Four State Farm Show and build on the tremendous success that it’s had for many many years in Southeast Kansas.”

While the Four State Farm Show has always been an agriculture-only event, the brand-new addition of rural living exhibit space in the Plaster Center allows non-agricultural companies the opportunity to pariticpate.

The show will take place May 29th through 31st.