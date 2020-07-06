Four State Farm Show announces new date to host event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — After being postponed due to covid-19, the Four State Farm Show finally announces dates for later this July.

This year, the Four State Farm Show will take place July 24 through 26.

It was originally planned for the last weekend in May.

The event has been moved from a location right outside of Pittsburg to the Robert W. Plaster Center on the Pitt State campus.

Patrons can expect to see about 400 vendors at the show.

The event is a 36 year tradition of the Southeast Kansas town, bringing nearly 20,000 people to the area and generating about one million dollars in revenue.