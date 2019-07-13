Four State Child Holds a Fundraiser for Sick Children

Neosho, MO

Community members rally together in Neosho to help sick children.

Seven year old Neosho resident, Tyler Wills, partnered with the Neosho Youth Volunteer Program to put on Kids Helping Kids at the Civic Center.

Visitors enjoyed live music, a silent auction, and baked goods with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

And this isn’t Tyler’s first fundraiser.

Just three years ago, Tyler decided to raise money for St. Jude’s because he didn’t want to see kids his age who were sick.

“For I can help little babies that are sick and children that are sick.” says Tyler Wills, Tyler’s Calling



“To be able just to know that my seven year old is wanting to help those children to succeed and be able to have another birthday is absolutely one hundred percent amazing.” says Trina Wills, Tyler’s Mom

This event did not have a specific goal in mind in regards to how much money they wanted to raise.

All Tyler wants to do is help as many kids as possible.