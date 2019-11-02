Four State Bee Conference emphasizes the importance of pollinators

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local organizations come together to talk about pollinators and their importance.

The Joplin Area Beekeepers Association and MSSU Pollinators Club hosted the inaugural Four State Bee Conference on Saturday.

Community members gathered at Missouri Southern’s campus to hear a variety of speakers.

Topics include affects of pesticides, the biology of bees, and restoring habitats.

Dr. Katie Kilmer, assistant professor of biology and environmental health, says, “There’s a lot of people in the area that are really interested not just in beekeeping, but in pollinators in general and butterflies and other insects and birds, so there was already kind of an audience there and I think that they were really excited about the chance to have somewhere to go and interact with other individuals that were interested, but also learn a little bit more.”

Next year, the MSSU Pollinators Club hopes to cater to this audience and bring in speakers to cover all pollinators.