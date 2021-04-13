Four State Area ranks highly for small business survival during covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — A new report gives high marks to three of the four states when it comes to pandemic proof small businesses.

According to the website Wallethub, all but the state of Oklahoma are in the top-10. An estimated 100,000 small businesses folded as a direct or indirect result of the pandemic.

The website used 11 different metrics in the study – including small businesses operating in high-risk industries, credit conditions and states considered most small employer-friendly.

As for the rankings, Arkansas came in 2nd, Missouri – 3rd, Kansas – 10th, and Oklahoma ranked 19th.